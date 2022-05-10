Authorities on the scene at a Romeoville bank, armed man on the premises

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities are on the scene of a bank in Romeoville where an armed man entered the building.

It happened around 3:40 PM when Romeoville police responded to a call at 5/3 Bank. The bank is located at 275 S Weber Road.

Officers found the man with a firearm. There are no other individuals inside the bank. Authorities said the suspect is talking with police, a social worker and negotiator on the scene.

Authorities said it looks to be an isolated incident and not a bank robbery. Weber Road is currently shut down for safety reasons from Highpoint Drive to Airport Road.