Authorities investigate overnight ATM theft attempts

Thieves attempt to steal ATMs overnight in the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – Authorities are investigating two attempted ATM thefts overnight.

Thieves tried to take an ATM from a laundromat in Kenwood early Friday morning.

This happened at 3:30 a.m. at 47th and Lake Park Avenue.

Our non-stop news crew saw the manager covering up the out of order cash machine. Police couldn't tell us if the thieves got any money.

In another attempt, thieves smashed the window of a Chase Bank in Ravenswood to try to steal the ATM.

Cracked glass was left hanging from the window frame and shattered pieces all over the floor.

It's not clear if the thieves got any cash but they did rip off the front of the ATM and an error message was on the screen.

It's not clear if these two are connected.