Austin's A-Team hosting fundraiser to help toddler with extremely rare neurological disease

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local group is hosting a fundraiser to support a toddler with an extremely rare disease.

3-year-old Austin Rose was diagnosed with Pontocerebellar Hypoplasia - a rare neurological disorder.

The group, Austin's A-Team, is raising money to help pay for his medical necessities.

The fundraiser is happening Sunday from noon until 3 p.m. at All Saints Cathedral Polish National Catholic Church near Higgins and East River Road near O'Hare.

Admission is free. Guests can enjoy food, games, raffles, and more.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the team's GoFundMe here.