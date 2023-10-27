In a Chicago house, a mission to help parents and teach kids to read

CHICAGO (CBS) – When a former Chicago Public Schools teacher moved to Oak Park, she was stunned to learn how few resources for parents and children neighboring Austin had in comparison.

The mom took matters into her own hands and, with other community members, brought that mission to a house in Austin. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza had the story.

Nestled on the corner of North Pine and West Race is a house in Austin, but the building is more than a house.

"We've seen a lot of disinvestment in our community, and so when we have families growing up in the community, there are services that just aren't available," said Lynette Kelly-Bell, co-executive director of A House in Austin.

It's a mission to "help parents really learn to nurture their relationship with their kids," Kelly-Bell said.

The house and the people in it provide early childhood and parent programming in the Austin community with a huge focus on literacy.

"If a child is not getting read to or talked to constantly, then they're not only not able to learn how to read on a book, but they're also not learning how to communicate," said Becky Martin, co-executive director of A House in Austin.

Parents bring their children, and local authors bring their books.

"There's so much beauty and being able to see yourself in a book. I wanted to create a book that was inspired by a little Black girl that loved books," said Veronica Appleton, an author of children's books.

Kids learn to read by using books by writers from their own backyard.

"We're all from the community," Kelly-Bell said.

Franza: "You call this A House in Austin. In reality, if feels more like a home."

Kelly-Bell: "For sure. The house definitely becomes a home. When we sit around the table and discuss the highs and lows from crazy stories to the funniest stories we've all been like, 'been there, done that.' We can relate."

A House in Austin will host an event where parents and their children can meet those local authors on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 533 North Pine Avenue. Click here to get tickets.