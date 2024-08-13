Austin Market aims to serve Chicago residents in West Side food desert

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Tuesday, a group of Chicago Public Schools students and recent graduates opened up a new permanent home for their produce market called Austin Harvest.

The market will take the spot on Laramie Avenue previously occupied by a liquor store. The hope is that the produce market will help out people living in the food desert on the city's West Side.

"We've been waiting for this to happen and the opportunities and the resources fell in line to where we can do this for our community," said Keith Tankson, of Austin Harvest.

Before the permanent location opened for Austin Harvest, it previously operated as a seasonal pop-up market.