Community event on Chicago's West Side assisting those affected by summer floods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More help is available for residents who were affected by this summer's historic floods.

A community event is coming to the Austin neighborhood.

It will be held at the non-profit "Build" on Harrison near Laramie. It's underway until 2 p.m.

City and state officials will be there along with representatives from FEMA to help with applications for federal help.

Organizers will also be giving out free cleaning supplies.