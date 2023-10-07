Community event on Chicago's West Side assisting those affected by summer floods
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More help is available for residents who were affected by this summer's historic floods.
A community event is coming to the Austin neighborhood.
It will be held at the non-profit "Build" on Harrison near Laramie. It's underway until 2 p.m.
City and state officials will be there along with representatives from FEMA to help with applications for federal help.
Organizers will also be giving out free cleaning supplies.
