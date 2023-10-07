Watch CBS News
Local News

Community event on Chicago's West Side assisting those affected by summer floods

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

West Side event helping residents affected by summer floods
West Side event helping residents affected by summer floods 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More help is available for residents who were affected by this summer's historic floods.

A community event is coming to the Austin neighborhood.

It will be held at the non-profit "Build" on Harrison near Laramie. It's underway until 2 p.m.

City and state officials will be there along with representatives from FEMA to help with applications for federal help.

Organizers will also be giving out free cleaning supplies.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 10:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.