Groundbreaking for new West Side Aspire Center happening Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today will the groundbreaking for the new Aspire Center in the Austin neighborhood.

The center is expected to be a hub for support services and career training.

It's part of the Aspire initiative which focuses on investing and ideas to support businesses and schools, and also to help with housing and workforce development in Austin.

The center will be at the former Emmet Elementary School building.

