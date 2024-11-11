Former POW Jessica Lynch speaks at Aurora Veterans Day Parade

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Hundreds marched in Aurora's annual Veterans Day parade on Monday to honor the many men and women who have served in the military, including guest speaker Jessica Lynch.

Lynch was the first American prisoner of war to be rescued since World War II, and the first American woman POW to be successfully rescued.

You could feel it in the atmosphere as Aurora residents and veterans watched the parade.

Veterans Day is a reflection of the freedom that many sacrificed.

"I'm proud to be an American. I'm very proud," said Marine Corps veteran Gil Rios.

Veterans from all military branches gathered to watch the 20th annual Veterans Day Parade in Aurora. Eighteen parade units walked for one block on Downer Place. This year's theme was "Honoring the Heroes Among Us."

"I'm proud to be a marine, I'm proud to be a veteran, and I gladly support. I'll go back in again if they'll have me at this age," Rios said.

The parade was followed by a ceremony featuring Lynch as the guest speaker. She was rescued from Iraq in 2003, and later awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and POW medals.

"When I do go out and do speeches, I do try to talk about the 11 that was killed in my unit; kind of just keep their memories, their legacy alive. But, again, my message is really about perseverance and keeping up that 'never give up' attitude no matter what you're facing in life," Lynch said.

On March 23, 2003, she was serving as an Army unit supply specialist with the 507th Maintenance Company, when Iraqi troops ambushed her convoy. Lynch was seriously injured during the attack and taken prisoner by Iraqi soldiers.

Lynch's recovery by U.S. Special Operations Forces several days later, on April 1, 2023, was the first successful rescue of an American prisoner of war since World War II, and the first ever successful rescue of an American woman POW.

Lynch said telling her story is healing for her.

"As a returning service member, you don't want to talk. You don't want to go out and do things. You just want to kind of hide. In the very beginning, it was definitely … and then it just became this is what I enjoy doing," she said.

This week is also National Small Veterans Business Week. Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin encouraged residents to support small veteran-owned businesses.

"It takes a village to really help a small business. Buy locally, buy America. It's so important," said Marine Corps veteran Mike Saltijeral, who owns several businesses in Aurora.