Aurora unveils new logo for city's central business district

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- In a dramatic presentation during the mayor's State of the City address Sunday, the City of Aurora unveiled its new "goddess" logo for Aurora Downtown, the association of business owners for the city's central business district. 

Five local business owners were recruited to walk a gold runway and pose in a recreation of the new logo. 

The design is a nod to the Roman goddess of dawn, also named Aurora. 

"This logo is a nod to our history and a gesture toward our future," said Mayor Irvin. "She is stunning, vibrant, beautiful, and a representation of us all."

The city says the new Aurora downtown marketing campaign will have a full unveiling later this spring. 

