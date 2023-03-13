Watch CBS News
Aurora University has a new president: Dr. Susana Rivera-Mills

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora University found its new leader.

The current president is stepping down after more than 22 years. Doctor Susana Rivera-Mills was unanimously approved after a six-month search.

She will be the first Latina to lead AU. Rivera-Mills is currently the Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs at Ball State University in Indiana.

Rivera-Mills will take over as AU's president on June 1st, succeeding Rebecca Sherrick.

