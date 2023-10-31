Trick-or-treaters pack Chicago suburb's Halloween event despite snow, cold

CHICAGO (CBS) – As the snow fell on and off in the Chicago area, some parents may be tempted to keep their kids inside this Halloween.

But in a western suburb, braving the cold wasn't an issue. CBS 2's Sara Machi had the story in Aurora, where trick-or-treaters were hosted near City Hall.

As Halloween in Chicago meant bursts of snow on Tuesday, organizers were definitely prepared for the cold temperatures. They had heat lamps lining the street and handed out hot cocoa.

Even before they opened the doors at 3 p.m., there was a small line of eager trick-or-treaters who were ready to come through.

Organizers expected about 3,000 visitors, but ended up seeing well over 4,000.

It was a good opportunity for trick-or-treaters to hit as many tents as possible in a short timeframe.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said the event was meant to provide a safe and easy activity for families this Halloween.

"Even with the burst of snow and the cold that we've had, people are committed to making sure that their kids have a great time," Irvin said. "And we wanted to provide an opportunity to do just that. So even though it's a little cold out here, we see folks out here having a good time."