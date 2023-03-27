Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora to provide $700K in grants to small businesses

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora to provide $700K in grants to small businesses
Aurora to provide $700K in grants to small businesses 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Aurora are providing $700,000 in grants to small businesses to help them complete rehabilitation projects.

Applications are open through Monday for the second round of funding through  Aurora's "Re-Start Retention" and "Finish Line" grant programs, designed to help provide financial support to small businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

The deadline to apply is April 3, and applications and details are available on the City of Aurora's website.

The first round of grant funding through the two programs provided approximately $750,000 to nearly 75 businesses in Aurora.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 9:57 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.