Aurora to provide $700K in grants to small businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Aurora are providing $700,000 in grants to small businesses to help them complete rehabilitation projects.

Applications are open through Monday for the second round of funding through Aurora's "Re-Start Retention" and "Finish Line" grant programs, designed to help provide financial support to small businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

The deadline to apply is April 3, and applications and details are available on the City of Aurora's website.

The first round of grant funding through the two programs provided approximately $750,000 to nearly 75 businesses in Aurora.