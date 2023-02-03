Aurora Public Art opening newest photo exhibit Friday evening
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora Public Art is opening its newest photography exhibit.
It features the work of two long-time aurora artists - Donnell Collins, and Perry Slade.
The exhibit opens tonight at 6 p.m. during Aurora's First Friday on the third floor of the Pierce Art and History Center.
If you can't make it out, no worries. The exhibit runs through March 18.
