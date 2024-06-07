"Mental health issue" leads to lockdown at hotel in Chicago suburb of Aurora

Aurora hotel on lockdown for police investigation

Aurora hotel on lockdown for police investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Guests at a hotel in west suburban Aurora were told to stay in their rooms Friday morning as police responded to a "mental health issue" inside the hotel.

Around 10:15 a.m., police swarmed the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Aurora – Naperville, at 111 N. Broadway Ave.

Cell phone video provided to CBS 2 showed several Aurora police cars in the hotel parking lot, with at least one officer carrying a riot shield and assault rifle.

Guests staying at the hotel said they have been told to stay in their rooms.

Police later confirmed they were responding to a "mental health issue" that had been resolved peacefully by 11 a.m. No guns were fired during the incident.