Aurora man charged with first degree murder in death of his mother

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 20-year-old Aurora man is charged with first degree murder in the death of his mother.

Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, 55, was found in an apartment on Jackson Place Friday morning.

Police got a call from a man saying his brother told him he had "done something bad" to their mother.

The suspect, Abel Quinones-Herstad, was later found and arrested in Allis, Wisconsin.