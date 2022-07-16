Watch CBS News
Aurora man charged with first degree murder in death of his mother

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 20-year-old Aurora man is charged with first degree murder in the death of his mother. 

Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, 55, was found in an apartment on Jackson Place Friday morning. 

Police got a call from a man saying his brother told him he had "done something bad" to their mother. 

The suspect, Abel Quinones-Herstad, was later found and arrested in Allis, Wisconsin. 

