Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora looking for Jose Arellano, convicted of child sexual assault

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora police trying to find Jose Arellano, convicted for sexually assaulting 2 children
Aurora police trying to find Jose Arellano, convicted for sexually assaulting 2 children 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two children.

The only problem is police don't know where he is.

Forty-seven-year-old Jose Arellano was tried and convicted in absentia on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. Police haven't known his whereabouts since he posted bond in July of 2020.

He was last seen in December when he appeared remotely for a court hearing. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

JOSÉ ARELLANO, WHO SKIPPED CHILD SEX ASSAULT TRIAL, GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR SEXUALLY ASSAULTING TWO CHILDREN STILL...

Posted by Kane County State's Attorney's Office on Monday, November 21, 2022
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 6:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.