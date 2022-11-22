Aurora looking for Jose Arellano, convicted of child sexual assault

Aurora police trying to find Jose Arellano, convicted for sexually assaulting 2 children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Aurora man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting two children.

The only problem is police don't know where he is.

Forty-seven-year-old Jose Arellano was tried and convicted in absentia on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. Police haven't known his whereabouts since he posted bond in July of 2020.

He was last seen in December when he appeared remotely for a court hearing. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

