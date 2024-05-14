Aurora, Illinois police work to improve operations by collecting community feedback surveys

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora Police announced this week that they have become the first U.S. law enforcement agency to collect feedback from those who call for service, as a means of improving their operations.

The department has partnered with My90, a community engagement platform, to send post-contact surveys to community members who have requested a police response.

The platform will collect feedback about police interactions in procedural justice, community sentiment, demographics, and public safety concerns, according to an Aurora city news release.

My90 sends a survey to each community member who contacts the department for a response, the city said. The surveys are sent anonymously, with no personal data or information about incidents collected.

People who have called police as a victim of a serious or traumatic crime will not receive the survey, so as to prevent revictimization.

Aurora Police

The survey responses on the platform have so far shown traffic safety and theft as the greatest public safety concerns. The Aurora Police Department has taken this into consideration with public awareness campaigns and education, patrol efforts, and other resources, the city said.

Survey respondents have also suggested increased patrol car visibility and community engagement, the city said.

"Receiving timely, open, and honest community feedback allows us to leverage our training, policies and procedures, and focus where our community values it the most," Aurora police Chief Keith Cross said in the news release.

While most of the survey is focused on feedback, part of it is also intended to educate the public on what the Aurora Police Department offers – including online reporting, and information on officers assigned to the Crisis Intervention Team, as well as social workers who respond with officers.

More information is available at the Aurora Community Policing website.