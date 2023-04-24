Watch CBS News
Aurora high speed chase ends in crash

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A high-speed chase through the western suburbs.

Police said an Aurora man trying to escape officers was driving 100-miles-per-hour, drove against traffic and even sailed over a sidewalk.

They chased the man along Interstate-88 Friday night when the driver exited at Eola Road, eventually crashing near Miller and Grand.

Police said the 24-year-old driver took off running but was found in a nearby backyard. He's now facing multiple charges including DUI.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 5:08 PM

