Aurora high speed chase ends in crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A high-speed chase through the western suburbs.

Police said an Aurora man trying to escape officers was driving 100-miles-per-hour, drove against traffic and even sailed over a sidewalk.

They chased the man along Interstate-88 Friday night when the driver exited at Eola Road, eventually crashing near Miller and Grand.

Police said the 24-year-old driver took off running but was found in a nearby backyard. He's now facing multiple charges including DUI.