Earth Day: City of Aurora giving away free mulch while supplies last

City of Aurora offering free mulch while supplies last

City of Aurora offering free mulch while supplies last

City of Aurora offering free mulch while supplies last

AURORA, Ill. (CBS)—It's spring which means it's officially gardening season.

With that, the city of Aurora wants to make sure your flower beds are in tip-top shape.

The city is giving away free mulch in honor of Earth Day.

Mulch helps the environment by reducing waste, conserving moisture in the soil, and protecting plants from the elements.

To bring some home stop by Aurora's free mulch bed downtown near Illinois Avenue and Route 25 while supplies last.

Don't forget to bring your own gloves, shovels, and containers.