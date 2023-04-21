Watch CBS News
Local News

Earth Day: City of Aurora giving away free mulch while supplies last

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

City of Aurora offering free mulch while supplies last
City of Aurora offering free mulch while supplies last 00:29

AURORA, Ill. (CBS)—It's spring which means it's officially gardening season.

With that, the city of Aurora wants to make sure your flower beds are in tip-top shape.

The city is giving away free mulch in honor of Earth Day.

Mulch helps the environment by reducing waste, conserving moisture in the soil, and protecting plants from the elements.

To bring some home stop by Aurora's free mulch bed downtown near Illinois Avenue and Route 25 while supplies last.

Don't forget to bring your own gloves, shovels, and containers.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 8:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.