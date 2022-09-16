Aurora will host flag raising ceremony in celebration of Mexican Independence Day
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Hundreds of people are expected to gather in aurora to celebrate Mexico's Independence Day with an annual flag-raising ceremony.
In addition to the flag raising, performances include 8-year-old mariachi Ryan Cornejo whose singing wowed the crowds last year.
Also, 13-year-old poet Magalie Escobedo will also recite a piece from her new book, "My Mind."
The ceremony and celebration happen at 11 a.m. at one Aurora Plaza.
