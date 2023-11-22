Aurora Festival of Lights starts to shine on Saturday

Aurora Festival of Lights shines on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might be ready to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner, but in Aurora, they're already planning the next big holiday event.

The 17th annual Festival of Lights kicks off this weekend.

CBS 2's Sara Machi reports on the finishing touches underway and while the event doesn't open until Saturday, organizers made the last few changes, giving CBS 2 a quick preview of what guests can expect.

Preparations are underway for a huge tradition. As the final few touches arrive, they're not coming by sleigh.

Crews ripping off paper that isn't exactly as festive as what you might find under the tree.

Because to get the full holiday experience at this free, mile-long drive-thru light display, you'll have to wait until after dark.

"I've been doing this for about 13 years already. So I was 14, eighth grade in middle school, my first time here. And I'm 27 and I'm still here."

For Brian Moreno, this route is like a second home.

"To be honest it is."

He's been volunteering nearly as long as the event's existed. For him, there's a clear highlight.

"All the kids. The kids are happy and we give out candy, canes, and candies and they get super excited."

But the 30-day event has a year-round impact.

While free, they ask for donations at the end. $80,000 was raised last year for Aurora non-profits.

A number they hope to match when the doors open on Saturday.

Last year, visitors brought 50,000 cars through the event. While free, they do require registering ahead of time.