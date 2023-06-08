Watch CBS News
Aurora Farmer's Market opening this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- It's another sign that summer festivals are kicking into high gear.

The Aurora Farmers Market opens this weekend.

Nearly 50 vendors are expected at the grand opening Saturday morning.

Visitors can enjoy a Saturday morning in downtown Aurora shopping at the market, eating cooked-to-order food, listening to live music, visiting local businesses, and enjoying the sights along the Fox River.

The farmer's market is at Water Street Square, right across from Aurora City Hall.

The hours are 8 a.m. until noon starting this Saturday and running through Oct. 14.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

June 8, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

