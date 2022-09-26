Aurora residents can sign-up for fall recycling drive-thru starting Monday

Residents in Aurora can sign up for fall recycling drive-thru starting Thursday

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- If you live in Aurora, it's time to clear out the junk drawer.

If you have electronics collecting dust at your house you can recycle them.

Starting at 8 a.m. residents can sign up for the fall recycling drive-thru happening on Oct. 8.

The first 1,500 people can recycle two televisions and an unlimited number of other approved electronics.

Registration is required and this event is only for aurora neighbors.

You can sign up at aurora-il.org.