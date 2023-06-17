Aurora crash leaves juvenile hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile is hospitalized following a crash in Aurora Saturday afternoon, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

At 1:21 p.m., deputies responded to the scene of the crash in the 1900 block of Liberty Street. The juvenile, whose medical condition is not known, was transported to Copley Hospital for further treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, "due to the ongoing nature of the current incident," further details will not be released at this time.

The Kane County Drone Team and the Kane County Investigations Division have been contacted to continue the investigation. The Officer of Emergency Management will also assist while the incident is investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.