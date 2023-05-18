Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora City Council hosting casino open house, listening session

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora City council to host open house for new casino
Aurora City council to host open house for new casino 00:22

AURORA (CBS) -- West suburban Aurora is hosting an open house and listening session so the community can learn more about the new Hollywood Casino.

The City Council recently approved the construction of the casino.

Tonight, residents can meet the developer, architects, and consultants to ask questions, get updates and give feedback.

The open house runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Aurora police headquarters on Indian Trail Road.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 9:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.