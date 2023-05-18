Aurora City Council hosting casino open house, listening session

Aurora City council to host open house for new casino

Aurora City council to host open house for new casino

AURORA (CBS) -- West suburban Aurora is hosting an open house and listening session so the community can learn more about the new Hollywood Casino.

The City Council recently approved the construction of the casino.

Tonight, residents can meet the developer, architects, and consultants to ask questions, get updates and give feedback.

The open house runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Aurora police headquarters on Indian Trail Road.