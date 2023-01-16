At least three teens wanted after multiple car thefts in Aurora

CHICGAO (CBS)-- Police are warning residents and food delivery drivers after multiple car thefts in Aurora.

Police said since December 4, at least nine cars have been stolen. Police said at least three teens have been targeting delivery drivers and other drivers who leave their vehicles running and unlocked.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras.

The car thefts have taken place in the following locations:

2000 block of Fox Pointe Circle on 12/04/22 between 6 am and 11 am

1700 block of Windcrest Ln on 12/10/22 at 2:30 pm

900 block of Serendipity Dr on 01/04/23 at 12:30 pm

900 block of Serendipity Dr on 01/04/23 at 5:25 pm

900 block of Serendipity Dr on 01/05/23 at 5:05 pm

700 block of Serendipity Dr on 01/07/23 at 7 pm

1600 block of Maple Park Ln on 01/11/23 between 10 am and 10:30 am

900 block of Serendipity Dr on 01/11/23 at 10 pm

1600 block of Maple Park Ln on 01/12/23 at 9:30 pm

Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora Police Department CrimeStoppers (630)-892-1000 or email tips@aurora.il.us.