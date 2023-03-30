Beloved Aurora 5th Ward Alderman John 'Whitey' Peters has died

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Southwest suburban Aurora is mourning the loss of long-time public servant John "Whitey" Peters.

The former 5th Ward Alderman, who was lovingly called "Whitey" has passed away. He retired back in 2015 after serving 12 years on the council.

Peters served another 26 years as the township clerk. Current Mayor Richard Irvin described Whitey as having a huge sense of humor and an even bigger heart.

Peters' family said he died at home. He was a husband, father of four and grandfather to 11. Peters was 77 years old.

🕊 REST IN PEACE, ALDERMAN PETERS - Mayor Irvin's Reflections on an Aurora Icon - With a heavy heart, we announce, yet... Posted by City of Aurora, IL, Government on Wednesday, March 29, 2023