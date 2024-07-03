Aurora Ald. Emmanuel Llamas announces resignation from City Council

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora Ald. Emmanuel Llamas announced Tuesday that he is resigning from his Ward 1 seat to care for his ailing father.

"After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to step down from my position as Ward 1 Alderman, effective August 1, 2024," Llamas said in a statement.

Llamas, 32, was the youngest alderman ever elected to the Aurora City Council when he was elected to his first term in 2019.

He is also his father's primary caretaker, and his father is battling stage 4 stomach cancer. Llamas also is a husband and father of two, and owns a law practice.

"When I look at the foreseeable future and what is best for my family, it is clear that something has to give and be sacrificed," the young alderman stated.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin thanked Llamas for his service and wished his father a full recovery. Irvin will appoint a successor to serve the rest of Llamas' term after he steps down.

Anyone interested in serving as Ward 1 alderman in Aurora have until 5 p.m. on July 13 to send in an application. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, a registered voter of Ward 1 in Aurora, and have lived in the ward for at least one year.

The mayor's office will review all applications and conduct interviews with selected candidates. The mayor will then choose a nominee to recommend to the Aurora City Council.

Information can be found online at www.aurora-il.org/Ward1Appointee.

Irvin said he expects to appoint a successor to Llamas before he steps down on Aug. 1.