Affordable housing projects to be built in two vacant schools in Aurora

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora will break ground Thursday morning on two new affordable apartment complexes at vacant former elementary schools.

Visionary Ventures NFP is redeveloping the former Lincoln Elementary School and former Todd Elementary School.

Overall, the projects will bring 47 new affordable apartments to Aurora.

The old Lincoln Elementary School will get 14 apartments in its existing building, and 22 more in a new building; while the former Todd Elementary School will get 11 apartments, and a new medical facility to serve West Aurora School District families.

Both buildings also will have a community room, laundry facility, and a library with a computer area and lounge.

October 13, 2022

