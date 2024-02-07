Aunt charged with murder after pushing nephew, 3, into lake at Navy Pier to appear in court Wednesday

Aunt charged with nephews death at Navy Pier due in Court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old nephew at Navy Pier is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines pushed Josiah Brown into the lake off the pier in September of 2022. They also said surveillance video showed Moreno did nothing to help as the boy sank into the water.

Chicago Fire Department divers pulled him out of the lake after 30 minutes, but he died six days later.

Moreno, who was 34 at the time, was denied bail despite the defense's arguments suggesting that she had mental illness.

She was initially charged with two felony counts of attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated battery to a child younger than 13, causing permanent brain damage.