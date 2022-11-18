CBS 2's Audrina Bigos hosts YWCA's empowerment leader luncheon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2's Audrina Bigos was out at the 50th annual leader luncheon for the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, held this year at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

Honored at Thursday's event: female leaders who are advancing the YWCA's mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

CBS 2 Chicago is a proud sponsor of the leader luncheon.

My @cbschicago ladies in the house for the @YWCAChicago’s 50th Annual Leader Luncheon! pic.twitter.com/wZysoIrOd3 — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) November 17, 2022