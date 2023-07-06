Watch CBS News
Local News

Congratulations to CBS 2's Audrina Bigos on her marriage to Phillip Sinclair!

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Congrats to Audrina and Phillip!
Congrats to Audrina and Phillip! 00:35

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our very own Audrina Bigos said "I do" to Phillip Sinclair.

As you can see in the video, she was a beautiful bride.

Audrina and Phillip said "I do" in Greece a few weeks back. The two danced into matrimony!

And so with her new marriage comes a new name.

Audrina Bigos is now Audrina Sinclair. Congratulations to them both!

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 5:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.