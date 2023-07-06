Congratulations to CBS 2's Audrina Bigos on her marriage to Phillip Sinclair!

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our very own Audrina Bigos said "I do" to Phillip Sinclair.

As you can see in the video, she was a beautiful bride.

Audrina and Phillip said "I do" in Greece a few weeks back. The two danced into matrimony!

And so with her new marriage comes a new name.

Audrina Bigos is now Audrina Sinclair. Congratulations to them both!