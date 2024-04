2 men shot while sitting in parked car on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Auburn Gresham on Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police said two men were sitting inside a parked car, near 76th and Paulina streets, when three men ran up and shot them.

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition, and a 30-year-old man is expected to recover from his physical injuries.

No arrests have been made.