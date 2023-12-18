Watch CBS News
Person shot, seriously hurt during attempted carjacking in Homewood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man is seriously hurt after someone shot him during an attempted carjacking in the village of Homewood.

Police were on the scene Sunday around 7:30 p.m. outside of a T.J. Maxx at a shopping center on Halsted.

It's unclear how many people were involved in the attempt but police say they drove away.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

No arrests were made. Police are still looking for suspects.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 7:38 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

