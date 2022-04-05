Watch CBS News

Break-ins reported at Macy's and LensCrafters in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two break-ins were reported in The Loop Tuesday morning. 

Just before 4:30 a.m., attempted robbers smashed the windows at the Macy's store on State Street .

Police said two people broke the glass using a sledgehammer and tried to take glasses, but dropped them when a store security officer confronted them.

The offenders got away in a white van. 

Less than a month ago, designer glasses were stolen from the same Macy's.

Then, just before 5 a.m., the front glass window was smashed at the LensCrafters in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue. Police said the offenders took merchandise before leaving the scene. 

Police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected.  

First published on April 5, 2022 / 5:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

