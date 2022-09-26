Watch CBS News
Local News

Police search for man who attempted to kidnap girl, 10, in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking for the suspect who attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old girl in the Grand Crossing neighborhood last week.

Police said on Sept. 21, the suspect approached the girl in the alley, in the 1300 block of East 72nd Street around 6:45 p.m., and grabbed her by the arm.

She was able to break free and return back to her home. The suspect fled on foot, police said.

The suspect is described as African American man between 20 to 40 years of age, between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing a full mask with shoulder-length dreads coming from underneath.

Police are reminding residents in the area to remember any unique characteristics including scars, limps, and teeth. They're also advised to never pursue a fleeing suspect but instead provide information to police. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area One Detective Bureau at 312-747-8380.  

First published on September 26, 2022 / 11:34 AM

