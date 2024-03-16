Watch CBS News
Driver flees after attempted crash-and-grab at Dior store on Chicago's Near North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who crashed a Jeep into a Near North Side business early Saturday morning.

It happened just before around 3:44 a.m. at the Dior store in the 900 block of North Rush Street.

Chicago police say an unidentified male drove a white Jeep into the front doors of the store but was unable to gain entry.

The driver then fled the scene, and no one is in custody.

Area Three detectives were investigating.

