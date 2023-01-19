CPD seek suspect in attempted child luring on Northwest Side

Chicago (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a girl who was walking on the Northwest Side Tuesday.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m., in the 2000 block of North Karlov Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood.

Police said the suspect attempted to lure a 15-year-old girl who fled to a local business for shelter and called police.

He is described as a white Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 40 with grey hair and wore a black scarf partially covering his face and a black jacket at the time. Police were unable to provide further description.

CPD is reminding residents to be aware of the situation and report any suspicious persons or vehicles. They are also advising parents to not let their children walk alone and identify safe places including businesses or trusted neighbors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area 5 Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-6554.

