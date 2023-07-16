Thieves shoot at victim while attempting to steal catalytic converter in Clearing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police is asking the public for information after an attempted catalytic converter theft led to gunfire in Clearing earlier this month.
The incident happened on July 10 around 6:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Mulligan Avenue.
Police said the suspects became aware of the victim's presence and began shooting in their direction - striking the victim's vehicle.
They were described as African American males dressed in all-black clothing wearing face masks and traveling in a black sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area 1 Violent Crimes Detectives at 312-747-8380.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.