Attempted carjacker may be as young as 10 years old

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for an attempted carjacker who may be as young as 10 years old.

Police say on Wednesday around midnight the child opened a car's door, punched the driver, and unsuccessfully tried taking the vehicle.

It happened in the South Shore neighborhood on 70th and Merrill.

Police say the child was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask.