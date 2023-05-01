Attempted carjacker may be as young as 10 years old

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for an attempted carjacker who may be as young as 10 years old. 

Police say on Wednesday around midnight the child opened a car's door, punched the driver, and unsuccessfully tried taking the vehicle. 

It happened in the South Shore neighborhood on 70th and Merrill. 

Police say the child was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask. 

