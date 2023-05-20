Suspect in custody after attempted abduction at Northwestern University in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is in custody following an attempted abduction on Northwestern University's campus in Evanston Saturday morning.

Police say around 9:45 a.m., an officer was flagged down by a woman, in the 600 block of University Place, where she said a man attempted to push her inside his car.

She related to police that she was walking when she was approached by the suspect, a 28-year-old man of Chicago, who tried to push her inside his car near Scott Hall, but she was able to escape. The suspect fled the scene, police said.

After providing a description of the man and his car, the officer issued the information through a radio flash.

Two other officers in the area located a Ford Escape that matched the description of the suspect's car heading southbound on Chicago Avenue and Clark Street.

The officers attempted to stop the car but it continued – creating a low-speed chase south on Chicago Avenue and South Boulevard before coming to a stop.

The driver of the car matched the description of the suspect and was taken into custody without incident, police said. The suspect was taken to the Evanston Police Department.

The victim did not suffer any physical injuries.

Police say the she has no affiliation with Northwestern University and has no ties to the suspect.

Charges are pending.