Attackers shoot, critically wound man in SUV on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded in broad daylight on the Near North Side Monday afternoon.

At 11:36 a.m., the man was driving an Audi sport-utility vehicle the 800 block of North Orleans Street – just north of Chicago Avenue and only about a block from the Chicago Avenue Brown and Purple Line stop.

A gray vehicle pulled up alongside the man's car, and two men approached. One got out and took out a gun, and fired at the victim's car.

Police found the victim and his bullet-ridden car at a car wash nearby.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The attackers returned to their car and left – fleeing in an unknown direction.

No other injuries were reported. No one was in custody late Monday.