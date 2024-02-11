Watch CBS News
Local News

Attacker struck in head with hammer by victim on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 36-year-old man was arrested after attacking multiple people on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Police responded to a battery Saturday just before midnight in the 7300 block of West Summerdale Avenue in Oriole Park where the offender was physically attacking multiple people.

One of the victims struck the offender on the head with a hammer, police said.

The offender then began to punch a squad car and officers on scene deployed a stun gun and placed the offender in custody.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

Charges are pending.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 9:39 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.