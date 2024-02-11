Attacker struck in head with hammer by victim on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 36-year-old man was arrested after attacking multiple people on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Police responded to a battery Saturday just before midnight in the 7300 block of West Summerdale Avenue in Oriole Park where the offender was physically attacking multiple people.
One of the victims struck the offender on the head with a hammer, police said.
The offender then began to punch a squad car and officers on scene deployed a stun gun and placed the offender in custody.
He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.
Charges are pending.
