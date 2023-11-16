Watch CBS News
Local News

Thieves steal ATM from parking garage on Chicago's Near North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after thieves stole an ATM out of a parking garage in River North Thursday morning.

Police say at least three unknown males took the machine containing an unknown amount of money from the garage, in the 0-100 block of East Ohio Street around 5:15 a.m.

The offenders fled the scene in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, heading eastbound.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 7:14 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.