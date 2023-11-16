Thieves steal ATM from parking garage on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after thieves stole an ATM out of a parking garage in River North Thursday morning.

Police say at least three unknown males took the machine containing an unknown amount of money from the garage, in the 0-100 block of East Ohio Street around 5:15 a.m.

The offenders fled the scene in a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, heading eastbound.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.