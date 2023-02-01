At-risk mentoring community center opens in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Aurora is now welcoming residents to it's new at-risk mentoring community center.
Program founder David Smith cut the ribbon at the grand opening Tueday.
The building has been vacant for five years. Smith raised $200,000 to renovate it.
The center features after-school programs, weekend activities and a safe gathering space for families.
