Seven people struck in mass shooting in South Chicago; family says one person was killed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Seven people were shot Sunday afternoon in a shooting in South Chicago, and a family was told one victim died.

The shooting happened at 79th Street and Exchange Avenue in broad daylight at 3:40 p.m..

The scene is a strip mall that includes a liquor store and a Little Caesars pizza, among other businesses.

Police Supt. David Brown said the seven victims – who were all together in one group – were standing near the Little Caesars when two cars went by, and someone in one of the cars started talking with the group.

Almost immediately afterward, someone fired shots toward the group and wounded seven people.

Brown said two victims were in critical condition and the others were in serious condition. Four of the victims were taken to the trauma center at the University of Chicago Medical Center, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported.

A family said they learned that one of the victims died at the hospital, but Brown did not confirm that information.

It was not known whether the shooter or shooters targeted the group, or if there was a fight during the conversation that led to the shooting. It also was not clear whether one or both of the cars were involved.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray talked to some neighbors who did not want to go on camera for fear of retaliation. They told her at they heard least 10 rounds fired from what sounded like an AK rifle.

The Star Sub restaurant at the back of the strip mall was shot up, and at least 10 shell casings were seen in the street nearby.

CBS 2's Franza was present when a family learned their loved one had passed away. The cries that came outside of the U of C Medical Center were gut-wrenching, Franza reported.

The brother of one victim said he had been outside the ER for hours, but could not get inside. The man said his 34-year-old brother was on his way into a store after dropping his significant other at a bus stop, and then the shots rang out and he was struck.

Victims were also reportedly taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Neighbors told Gray they often hear gunshots and witness violence in the area regularly – and it is getting worse with temperatures rising.

Barb Thompson lives not too far from the area. She said she heard about the shooting and wanted to come out and say a prayer, but she also said the violence has to come to an end.

"But now these people are shooting – and they don't even aim for the people they want to shoot at. Innocent people are getting killed. How many kids are going to get killed before they even go to eighth or twelfth grade?" Thompson said. "So I have a passion for my neighborhood."

Late Sunday afternoon, police were reviewing video evidence and talking to witnesses. Investigators were also waiting to interview victims, and asked anyone with information to come forward.