At least four people shot in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least four people were shot and wounded Wednesday evening in Washington Park.

The Fire Department said three men and one woman were rushed to the hospital from the scene of the shooting near 51st Street and Champlain Avenue near the north end of the park.

Three of the victims were in serious-to-critical condition, and one was in fair-to-serious condition, the Fire Department said.

Police said it was not clear late Tuesday how many people had been shot, but many were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Breaking NOW: reports of multiple people shot near Washington Park at 51st and St. Lawrence. Several CPD officers on scene investigating. @cbschicago working to determine how many injured and extent of injuries. Live report at 10pm pic.twitter.com/ckUCf946ed — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) September 14, 2022

Police were investigating and gathering evidence in the area of a baseball diamond.

UniverSoul Circus is currently being held in Washington Park, and the tent for the circus is only a short distance from the scene where police are investigating. The circus was not performing at the time of the shooting.