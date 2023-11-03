Watch CBS News
At least 5 Chicago businesses broken into overnight, cash register stolen

By Elyssa Kaufman, Lou Kleinberg

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- At least five businesses were broken into overnight. 

Three of the incidents took place in the 1000 block of North Ashland Avenue between 3:31 a.m. and 3:50 a.m. In these incidents, the offenders smashed windows and damaged doors. 

In two of these incidents, cash or a cash register was taken. 

A fourth break-in was reported at a coffee shop in the 1100 block of North Ashland.

The fifth break-in was reported at Antique Taco in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Wicker Park. During this incident, the owner told CBS 2 the alarm was activated around 4 a.m.

When the owner arrived, he told CBS 2 the cash register was missing. 

No arrests have been made. 

