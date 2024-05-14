At least 4 Chicago businesses targeted overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) — More armed robberies were reported overnight in Chicago.
Police said the armed suspects targeted businesses at the following locations:
- 4500 North Kedzie Avenue
- 100 South Halsted Street
- 3300 West Lawrence Avenue
- 4300 South Ashland Avenue
Police said some of the robberies involved one armed suspect and some involved two suspects. In one of the incidents, police said the suspect entered a business with a hammer.
The robberies are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Since May 1, there have been a total of 1,408 armed robberies reported in Chicago. Since then, there have been 49 arrests.