At least 4 Chicago businesses targeted overnight

At least 4 Chicago businesses targeted overnight

At least 4 Chicago businesses targeted overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — More armed robberies were reported overnight in Chicago.

Police said the armed suspects targeted businesses at the following locations:

4500 North Kedzie Avenue

100 South Halsted Street

3300 West Lawrence Avenue

4300 South Ashland Avenue

Police said some of the robberies involved one armed suspect and some involved two suspects. In one of the incidents, police said the suspect entered a business with a hammer.

The robberies are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Since May 1, there have been a total of 1,408 armed robberies reported in Chicago. Since then, there have been 49 arrests.