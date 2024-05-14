Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 4 Chicago businesses targeted overnight

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

At least 4 Chicago businesses targeted overnight
At least 4 Chicago businesses targeted overnight 01:27

CHICAGO (CBS) — More armed robberies were reported overnight in Chicago. 

Police said the armed suspects targeted businesses at the following locations: 

  • 4500 North Kedzie Avenue
  • 100 South Halsted Street 
  • 3300 West Lawrence Avenue
  • 4300 South Ashland Avenue 

Police said some of the robberies involved one armed suspect and some involved two suspects. In one of the incidents, police said the suspect entered a business with a hammer. 

The robberies are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

Since May 1, there have been a total of 1,408 armed robberies reported in Chicago. Since then, there have been 49 arrests. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 5:47 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.