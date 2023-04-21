CDPH reducing at-home vaccination program to weekends

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health is cutting down its in-home vaccination program to just two days a week.

People can now schedule a home visit for a COVID and flu vaccination on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6-30 p.m.

Those vaccinations are available for anyone six months and up.

To make an appointment - go online to chicago.gov/at-home or call 312-746-4835.